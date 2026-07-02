Boulder City residents won't get to vote on data center approvals after petition fails

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — A move to give residents a greater say in the future of data centers in Southern Nevada has hit a roadblock.

The petition to require voter approval to bring data centers to Boulder City did not reach the required number of signatures, a city representative told Channel 13.

Earlier this year, Boulder City's planning commission voted to reject a data center proposal after three hours of heated public opposition.

The developer promised the project would bring construction jobs and millions of dollars to the city. They also said the facility would use air cooling to protect local water supplies, but the proposal was ultimately rejected.

Residents voiced concerns that taxpayers would end up paying for the project and warned it could cause lasting harm.

WATCH | Proposed Boulder City data center sparks heated debate over power grid strain and long-term impacts:

Proposed Boulder City data center sparks heated debate

"This proposal represents a massive, irreversible shift in how Clark County uses our public land — bringing industrial-scale strains that simply do not align with the values necessary in a desert environment," Amanda Knuckles said.

Voters in Boulder City will see a ballot measure about data centers this November, but residents say that measure excludes the exact land where this project would have gone

Boulder City residents aren't the only locals who are hesitant to see data centers expanding across Southern Nevada.

After Clark County leaders recently approved another expansion to Switch's growing data center campus in the southwest valley, we spoke to some residents who said they still have some concerns about the long-term impact.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins listens to a resident's concerns:

Residents still have questions after Switch data center expansion approved in southwest Las Vegas

We are continuing to follow up on possible data centers expanding to the valley and how locals feel about them. You can share your concerns with our team by clicking on the banner below: