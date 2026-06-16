HENDERSON (KTNV) — Data center development is booming in the Silver State right now, from the southern end of Nevada to the north.

It's becoming an increasingly hot topic at both dinner tables and city council meetings, as communities seek to balance the need for more data infrastructure to accommodate artificial intelligence, with precious limited resources and the quality of life of residents.

Now, a second Nevada city is considering pressing pause on new data centers, with leaders citing a need for more time to better understand the complex issue and the impacts.

WATCH | Anjali Patel and Geneva Zoltek break down the latest on the possible moratorium on data centers in Henderson:

Henderson leaders consider pause on new data center approvals

According to city council documents I looked through, Henderson is weighing temporarily suspending the acceptance of conditional use permit applications for data center uses. The moratorium would expire in 180 days, or upon the adoption of new regulations governing data centers.

While the matter is on the June 16 city council agenda, it's not up for action yet. City documents state the proposed moratorium is expected to be referred to the July 21 city council meeting.

City staff writes that while the existing development code addresses certain concerns like noise and water use, deeper analysis is needed to evaluate other impacts, like electricity demand and costs, air quality and heat generation, environmental impacts, proximity to residential areas, land use compatibility, and much more.

The idea was first mentioned publicly at the June 2 Henderson City Council meeting, where Mayor Michelle Romero brought it up during the time when councilmembers can share comments on matters not on the formal meeting agenda.

"As a city, it's our responsibility to ensure we understand the full impacts before hearing an item related to data center or any other proposed type of project, and so I'm asking for staff to prepare an agenda item for a moratorium of up to six months; it doesn't have to be that long," Romero said.

"I would ask for this temporary pause to give us time to really fully understand what those impacts are before we move forward with considering any of those applications," Romero went on to say.

"At this time, I don't feel like we have enough answers to make any sort of decision," Romero added.

According to data I requested from the city, the city's only current data center is the Google data center campus.

If Henderson leaders eventually approve this moratorium, it would become only the second Nevada city to press pause on new data centers.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins recently heard from residents concerned about data centers:

Southwest valley residents voice concerns over proposed data center expansion

Earlier this month, Reno extended its initial 30-day moratorium on new data center approvals through August 2027, or until new data center regulations are adopted.

This is a growing trend across the country. Datacenterbans.com tracks similar measures nationwide. According to the site, leaders in 19 of 50 states are considering restrictions or have enacted restrictions regarding data center development. While data centers have been around for a while, we're seeing unprecedented growth right now, as the AI boom is creating a greater need for data storage and infrastructure.

WATCH | North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo hears locals' concerns after land purchase tied to data center company in Apex Industrial Park:

Locals raise concerns after land purchase tied to data center company in Apex Industrial Park

Channel 13 will continue to follow this story as it develops.