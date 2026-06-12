LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As data centers continue to expand across Southern Nevada, some southwest Las Vegas residents are raising concerns about what that growth could mean for their community.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins listens to locals' concerns:

Southwest valley residents voice concerns over proposed data center expansion

A proposed expansion at the Switch data center campus near Warm Springs Road is scheduled to go before the Clark County Commission on June 17. The project would add a nearly 57,000-square-foot data center to the existing property, bringing additional office space, server rooms, electrical equipment and security infrastructure to the site.

For residents like Christina Madison, who lives about five miles from the facility, the proposal raises questions about transparency and long-term resource use.

“When I think about the amount of resources that are going to be used by this facility, it is concerning,” she said.

Madison said she has watched the data center campus grow significantly over the years and worries about the impact continued expansion could have on the valley’s water supply.

“It’s an unknown. I think that’s the biggest thing, the lack of transparency," she said. "Are we going to have any water left?”

Her concerns come as data centers become increasingly important to support growing technology demands, including cloud computing and artificial intelligence. In a previous report, Switch said its Las Vegas facilities used approximately 340 million gallons of water in 2025.

Other residents are concerned about how industrial development could affect future housing opportunities in the area.

“I also think about the property tax. Every single home would be paying into our local government,” said southwest valley resident Lenna Hovanessian.

The proposed project also includes requests for several exceptions to county development standards. One request would allow an attached sidewalk design along Warm Springs Road instead of the detached sidewalk typically required by county code. County staff has recommended denying that request, citing pedestrian safety concerns.

Hovanessian said she worries the project could further change the character of the area.

“It’s already a huge facility, and it’s an eyesore to me in many ways," she said. "I’m very concerned about the expansion because where do you stop?"

She also expressed concerns about potential environmental and noise impacts.

“People talk about environmental impacts and noise pollution. Are people just supposed to get used to it?” Hovanessian asked.

While residents acknowledge data centers can bring jobs and economic development, they said county leaders should carefully weigh those benefits against the concerns of nearby neighborhoods.

“I just think they need to take into consideration not just the financial aspect of it and the job creation side, but the quality of life of the people who are living in that area,” Madison said.

The Clark County Commission is expected to consider the proposal on June 17 and will have the final say on whether the requested waivers and project approvals move forward.

Do you have a story in the southwest valley you think should be covered? Reach out to Shakeria Hawkins using the contact form below.