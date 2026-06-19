Residents still have questions after Switch data center expansion approved in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County leaders have approved another expansion of Switch's growing data center campus in the southwest valley, but some residents say they still have concerns about the long-term impact on the community.

It's a story Channel 13 has been tracking, and on Wednesday, the Clark County Zoning Commission unanimously approved Switch's proposal for a nearly 57,000-square-foot data center warehouse near Warm Springs Road and Edmond Street.

The approval came after residents packed the meeting to voice concerns about water consumption, power usage, noise and the environmental impact of data centers as the industry continues to expand across Southern Nevada.

Among those speaking out was field biologist and concerned resident Marija Minic.

"The county has never fully grappled with the long-term energy consequences of the AI boom," Minic told commissioners during the meeting.

Commissioners responded to many of the concerns raised by residents, defending both the project and the county's approach to development.

"The people on this board have done more in this entire state when it comes to demanding responsible development, sustainability and renewable growth, so we want to respond to some of the comments that were made," commission chairman Michael N. Naft said during the meeting.

Switch representatives and county leaders emphasized that newer facilities use a closed-loop cooling system designed to reduce water consumption and rely on renewable energy sources.

While Minic acknowledged those efforts, she said she remains cautious.

"Well, if Switch really is renewable energy, fine. And reclaiming the water, OK," she said. "But we are in absolutely no position to be using a lot of water."

Minic also questioned whether residents can trust companies to follow through on their commitments over the long term.

"In a way that's good, but in another way, can we really trust these corporations to keep their word? They've had track records in the past where they can't be trusted," she said.

Another issue raised by residents was noise. Commissioners noted that Switch owns the land surrounding the proposed expansion, which they said should help minimize impacts on nearby neighborhoods.

Still, Minic wonders whether that will remain true as the southwest valley continues to grow.

"Well, that's another thing, because more and more residents are moving to the area. How long will that not be an issue for?" she asked.

For Minic, the biggest concern remains the long-term impact on Southern Nevada's environment and wildlife, including the threatened desert tortoise.

"They're adapted to low-water conditions, but not no-water conditions," Minic said. "So we have to keep that in mind for the wildlife and our environment."

As Switch continues expanding its data center footprint in Southern Nevada, some residents say they'll continue watching closely and pushing for answers about the industry's long-term effects on the region.