Proposed Boulder City data center sparks heated debate over power grid strain and long-term impacts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A proposed data center in Boulder City is sparking a heated debate.

The site would be off the 95 and Roger Ray Road, which is about 10 minutes southwest of downtown.

The developer promises the project will bring construction jobs and millions of dollars to the city. They also say the facility will use air cooling to protect local water supplies.

But many residents are pushing back. They worry the massive center will strain the power grid and rely on heavy tax subsidies.

Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill says leaders must weigh the long-term impacts.

KTNV

"We are in a drought in case anybody wonders, and we have a real problem with electricity supply," Hill said.

"I think that we need to ask, is this the right use for the state of Nevada, especially because, yes, there is large job creation to build them, but once they're built, it's about 30 jobs," Hill said.

Voters will see a ballot measure about data centers this November. But residents say that measure excludes the exact land where this project would go.

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