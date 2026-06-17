Data center expansion in southwest valley unanimously approved by Zoning Commission

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans to expand the largest data center campus in Southern Nevada are moving forward.

On Wednesday, the Clark County Zoning Commission unanimously approved Switch's proposal for a nearly 57,000-square-foot data center warehouse at the corner of Warm Springs Road and Edmond Street.

More than a dozen residents showed up to the meeting to share their concerns.

"I think we're doing the cart before the horse here," said Nancy Olds with the Toiyabe chapter of the Sierra Club. "We need more research and understanding about what data centers do."

WATCH | Our Southwest Las Vegas Reporter Shakeria Hawkins heard from local residents ahead of the zoning meeting to hear their thoughts on the proposed expansion:

Southwest valley residents voice concerns over proposed data center expansion

Commissioner and company leaders did take time to respond to some of the most common concerns, noting that Switch uses 100% renewable energy and a closed-loop system that recirculates water and that the new data center would be surrounded by land Switch already owns, so noise shouldn't be an issue.

Additionally, Switch withdrew some of the exceptions to development standards it initially requested.

It's also agreed to help fund a concrete barrier between the sidewalk and the road outside the proposed facility to protect pedestrians.

"While my motion today is for approval, this is not applicable to every data center, nor should it be taken as a commentary on data centers," said Commissioner Michael Naft.

"This is the one that I'll support," Commissioner Jim Gibson said.

As your local government reporter, Anjali Patel has been following the latest projects and policies concerning them.

If you have any questions or story ideas, reach out to her at Anjali.Patel@KTNV.com or click on the banner below: