Boulder City planning commission rejects AI data center proposal after hours of public opposition

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City's planning commission has voted to reject a controversial artificial intelligence data center proposal after more than three hours of heated public opposition.

The decision came after residents once again questioned whether Boulder City taxpayers might end up paying for the Townsite Solar 2 project and warned it could cause lasting harm. The developer attempted to win support with revised plans, but commissioners still voted no.

Residents who have spoken at past meetings with returned to make their case.

Local News Proposed Boulder City data center sparks debate over power grid KTNV Staff

"This proposal represents a massive, irreversible shift in how Clark County uses our public land — bringing industrial-scale strains that simply do not align with the values necessary in a desert environment," Amanda Knuckles said.

"We're gonna be short of electricity around here — and it could happen as early as this summer," Doug Smith said.

KTNV

The rejection stops this project, but the larger conversation about data centers in Southern Nevada is not going away. Tech giant Switch has purchased land in North Las Vegas' Apex Industrial Park, raising the possibility of another major facility in the region.

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