Clark County residents demand data center moratorium: 'We need to get this right'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners heard from residents Tuesday calling for a pause on data center development in Southern Nevada, as concerns grow over water use, energy consumption and land use.

Commissioners discussed the issue during the meeting but did not articulate a clear path forward for next steps.

WATCH | Why Las Vegas locals are asking for a pause on data centers:

Clark County residents demand data center moratorium

Early in the morning, community members rallied outside the Clark County Government Center, holding signs reading "Communities Before Data Centers" and calling for a moratorium on new hyperscale data center construction in Clark County.

"I'm here today because our current regulations do not adequately protect the health, safety and welfare of Southern Nevada residents when it comes to these new hyperscale data centers," Aaron Harris, a volunteer with the Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter, said.

"We need to pass a moratorium now in Clark County," he continued.

This year, several Nevada municipalities have discussed how to deal with community concerns over the growing tech sector. Currently, Henderson is considering a moratorium on new projects, and Reno already has one in place through next year.

The pause gives time for officials to evaluate the water, energy and land use impacts of data centers. Now, that conversation is in front of Clark County's leaders, who must decide whether current regulations are sufficient or whether a new approach is needed as concerns over water, energy and growth continue to mount.

According to the Desert Research Institute, data centers used 22% of Nevada's electricity generation in 2024, a figure that could top 35% by 2030. Meanwhile, 12 of Nevada's more than 60 data centers are projected to use 11.9 billion liters of water per year by 2033. That's enough drinking water for 24.1 million adults.

The same report notes data centers can also bring jobs, tax revenue and economic growth. Google alone has invested more than $2.2 billion in Nevada since 2019, supporting more than 2,500 jobs.

Still, advocates laid out their concerns and suggestions for regulatory frameworks Tuesday, saying what's currently in place just isn't enough to mitigate the negative impacts.

"We need to get this right before building something we cannot undo," Harris said, finishing his speech at the rally.

Commissioners raised questions about oversight during the meeting, including how to address bad actors in the industry. They agreed more information and possible action may be needed, but no specific action, including a possible moratorium, was discussed.

Las Vegas local Paige Masmore said public input is critical as the industry expands.

"It's my home. I've seen how data centers have negatively impacted communities and I don't want to see that here," Masmore said. "If we don't show up and we're not heard, everything could happen behind us."