Pahrump residents set to join national day of protest against AI data centers

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Southern Nevada residents are joining a nationwide protest against AI data centers on Saturday.

A local demonstration will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Golden Nugget in Pahrump along Highway 160.

Humans First, the organizers behind the day of national protest, say they're fighting to protect water, power, the environment and the future.

"The unaccountable build out of data centers, with no say from communities and significant local impacts, is an unacceptable infringement on our liberty," a statement on its website read.

It comes as a temporary moratorium is in place on new data centers in Nye County until stricter regulations on these facilities are adopted.

At last week's commission meeting, they did consider an ordinance to completely ban these facilities in Pahrump for good, but that did not move forward.

Data centers and their growing presence in the valley is a topic we have been following closely.

Recently, Clark County leaders unanimously approved the expansion of the Switch data center in southwest Las Vegas.

WATCH | Our Southwest Las Vegas Reporter Shakeria Hawkins heard from locals ahead of that vote and the concerns they had surrounding the expansion:

Southwest valley residents voice concerns over proposed data center expansion

Over in Henderson, the city is also set to take up a proposed moratorium on new data centers. The moratorium would expire in 180 days, or upon the adoption of new regulations governing data centers. That matter is set to be brought up during the July 21 city council meeting.

And just earlier this week in Boulder City, the city council unanimously appealed an approval by the Bureau of Land Management for a planned data center.

The appeal targets a June 26 BLM decision that approved the facility on federal land — a move that effectively stripped the city of any authority over the project.

Boulder City's planning commission already voted to reject the proposal for the Townsite Solar 2 project, a decision that came after more than three hours of heated public opposition. It appears that the company then went to federal authorities to get their project ultimately approved.

WATCH | Boulder City residents speak out against data center:

Boulder City council unanimously appeals BLM approval of data center planned for Eldorado Valley

Boulder City residents have tried to take other measures to have more say in data center approvals. A petition recently circulated that would have required voter approval to bring data centers to the city, but it did not garner the required number of signatures, a city representative told Channel 13.

We have multiple reporters looking into the issues surrounding data centers in Southern Nevada. If you have any questions or concerns on the topic, reach out to us by clicking on the banner below: