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NV Energy launches new online tool to help customers understand Daily Demand Charge

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NV Energy customers will have a daily demand charge on their bill come early 2027.
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LAS VEAS (KTNV) — NV Energy has launched a new interactive tool to help customers better understand the new daily demand charge coming in January.

The tool is meant to help customers better understand how and when they use electricity and how those use patterns related to daily demand, according to a release from the utility company.

Available through customers' MyAccount dashboard and mobile app, the tool is the latest step in NV Energy's ongoing effort to provide customers with information and resources to better understand daily demand before its implementation in January 2027.

New NV Energy web tool to help customers better understand daily demand charge

"Nevadans count on affordable, reliable energy every day, and they deserve clear information about how their bill is calculated," said Brandon Barkhuff, President and CEO of NV Energy. "The daily demand web tool gives customers greater visibility into their energy use and helps them prepare well in advance of daily demand's implementation in 2027. By providing personalized insights and educational resources, we're helping customers better understand when they use the most electricity, how daily demand is calculated and the value of the electric grid that serves them."

We've reportedly extensively on NV Energy's daily demand charge since the utility company first proposed the change last September.

The charge was originally set to take effect April 1, 2026, but was then pushed back to October, and now is pushed to January.

WATCH | NV Energy customers still have concerns about daily demand charge coming next year

NV Energy customers still have concerns about daily demand charge coming next year

Daily demand reflects the times when a customer's energy use places the greatest demand on the electric grid each day. While it will appear as a separate line item on bills beginning in 2027, it is not a new charge or a rate increase.

Instead, it restructures existing costs to more accurately reflect the cost of delivering electricity and provide greater transparency into energy use.

The daily demand charge was legally challenged in a petition brought by the Nevada Attorney General's Office, but the judge sided with state regulators and has allowed the charge to continue forward.

To learn more about daily demand, visit nvenergy.com/dailydemand.

Do you have questions or concerns about the daily demand charge or anything else you think we should know about? Click the banner below and Let's Talk!

Questions? Let's Talk.

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