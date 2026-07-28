LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada held a consumer session Monday related to NV Energy’s annual applications to adjust deferred energy rates charged to customers.

“We come here every year. We lay out our case for the amount of money that it costs to purchase fuel and deliver electricity to all of Nevada,” explained Justin Hopkins of NV Energy.

But while that was the topic on the agenda, at least a few of the people who came out thought they could speak on the daily demand charge coming for all ratepayers in 2027.

WATCH | Senior reporter Mary Kielar went to the meeting to hear from concerned residents:

NV Energy customers still have concerns about daily demand charge coming next year

That means customers will be charged based on their 15 minutes of highest energy usage per day.

Despite the fact that this meeting wasn’t about daily demand, customers in our valley have lots of questions about it.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins previously reported that this PUCN meeting was rescheduled after backlash over people waiting outside in triple-digit heat last month:

PUCN moves NV Energy consumer session to larger venue, but advocates say more changes are needed

“How can we trust them to use the most expensive 15 minutes of your daily use, whether it really is going to be that, or is it going to shift over and just become a zone of use?” asked William Kramer.

He said he and his partner Debora Kramer already try to conserve energy to help their bill stay as low as possible.

Debora told Channel 13 a lot of people don’t know much about this issue.

“Nobody knows about it," she said. "In fact, I’ve talked to many of my associates, people that I see on a regular basis, people that I see just casually; no one was aware of this.”

NV Energy said the daily demand charge will likely save ratepayers money on their bill.

They’re also hoping people take advantage of educational tools to help learn more about the charge and track their usage.

The Kramers did get a chance to talk with a representative from Nevada Power to address some of their questions about the charge immediately after speaking at the podium.

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