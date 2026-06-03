Locals share how they tackle scorching temps, as demonstrators rally for energy bill rate equity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Locals in Las Vegas are sharing how they keep cool without their electric bill skyrocketing. We met families out at the Centennial Hills Park splash pad Wednesday enjoying a fun way to beat the heat.

Melissa Stevens said her family tries to keep the AC in the high 70’s. “It’s not shut off but it’s still running so that the bill doesn’t go crazy,” she said.

Miranda Saiz said “Energy bills are already crazy as it is, but we try not to mess with it as much and just keep it at 76. It doesn’t bother us at all. I know some people keep it a lot cooler than that!”

All this comes as NV Energy customers prepare for a daily demand charge to be implemented early next year despite legal challenges and customer push-back.

That means customers will be billed based on their 15 minutes of highest energy use each day.

NV Energy sent a statement to Channel 13 Wednesday, saying:

“There seems to be some misinformation and confusion about daily demand. The simple fact of the matter is daily demand will lower bills for the majority of our southern Nevada customers. We understand that energy costs are an important issue for our customers, and that’s exactly why daily demand is critical in stopping subsidies that shift costs to other customers. That is why the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada approved the measure and two judges upheld it. Nevada’s energy costs remain among the lowest in the nation, 29 percent lower than the U.S. average, and NV Energy remains focused on customer first policies that advance affordability and reliability.”

Demonstrators gathered Wednesday morning to push for energy bill rate equity as the Edison Electric Institute is holding its annual summit in Las Vegas. Their website shows their members are investor-owned utility companies that provide energy to 250 million Americans.

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