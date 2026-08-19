NV Energy asks PUCN to lower electric rates for Southern Nevada customers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy is trying to lower electric rates for Southern Nevada customers.

That's according to a release the utility company sent out Wednesday morning, saying it had filed a request with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada and would begin Oct. 1, 2026.

If approved, NV Energy said the filing would lower bills for customers across all major rate classes and would average a decrease of about $5 a month.

"Keeping energy affordable while maintaining a safe and reliable electric system is one of our highest priorities," said Brandon Barkhuff, President and CEO of NV Energy. "As fuel and energy market costs change, these periodic adjustments help make sure customers benefit when those costs decline."

The adjustment included in this filing reflects lower energy supply costs and helps ensure customers neither overpay nor underpay for fuel and purchased power over time, according to the release.

This announcement from NV Energy comes after the initial attempt to draft a bill that would ban daily demand charges for residential electric utility customers in Nevada failed.

Work session documents state the request was brought up in response to NV Energy's daily demand charge.

The charge, now expected to go into effect in January, would be calculated based on a customer's highest energy use in any 15 minutes of the day, which NV Energy estimates would amount to about $20 for the average consumer. NV Energy has also told Channel 13 it will lower the base rate it charges per kilowatt hour of electricity.

WATCH | Here's how NV Energy explained the charge:

NV Energy is adding a 'daily demand charge' to power bills. What does that mean for consumers?

Here's a breakdown of how the rates could change, according to NV Energy:



Residential Service (RS): 3.63% decrease (about $5.01 per month)

Residential Multi-Family (RM): 4.04% decrease (about $3.14 per month)

General Service (GS): 3.95% decrease (about $3.00 per month)

All customer classes combined: 4.10% decrease

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