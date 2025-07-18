New bill aims to make extreme heat eligible for FEMA disaster funds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new bill in Congress aims to classify extreme heat as a major disaster, which would unlock federal emergency funds for communities like Las Vegas where residents struggle to cope with dangerous temperatures.
The Extreme Heat Emergency Act would allow the president to declare extreme heat a major disaster under the Stafford Act, making FEMA funding available to affected communities.
"Oh, it gets really unbearable," said Antoine, a North Las Vegas resident.
Antoine and his wife Kendra rely on public transportation and walking to get around, making them particularly vulnerable to extreme temperatures. Kendra uses a wheelchair, adding another layer of difficulty during heat waves.
"We have to go to libraries or something and sit down — or get in the shade real fast," Antoine said.
The couple showed me what they carry just to stay hydrated in the dangerous heat.
"This big water right here saves us," Antoine said. "Got to have water… without it, you'd be passed away."
Just like hurricanes or floods, extreme heat can destroy infrastructure, overwhelm emergency services and cost lives, but it currently doesn't trigger the same federal response.
"It's extremely hot. It's ridiculously hot," Kendra said.
If passed, the legislation could provide funding for more cooling stations, water access, and even repairs to roads and infrastructure damaged by extreme temperatures.
"That sounds like it's a plan. We need that, it's terribly hot, and if you don't got water, or money to buy water… you're gonna be messed up," Antoine said.
"More areas for people to go to — that's a lot cooler than being outside in the street," Kendra said. "There's pets passing away, people passing away… it's ridiculous."
