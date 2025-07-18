Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

New bill aims to make extreme heat eligible for FEMA disaster funds

The Extreme Heat Emergency Act would treat extreme temperatures like hurricanes and floods, providing critical resources to affected communities
Extreme Heat Bill
KTNV
A new bill in Congress could classify extreme heat as a major disaster, unlocking FEMA funds for communities like Las Vegas where residents struggle with dangerous temperatures.
Extreme Heat Bill
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new bill in Congress aims to classify extreme heat as a major disaster, which would unlock federal emergency funds for communities like Las Vegas where residents struggle to cope with dangerous temperatures.

The Extreme Heat Emergency Act would allow the president to declare extreme heat a major disaster under the Stafford Act, making FEMA funding available to affected communities.

WATCH | Congress considers making extreme heat a federal disaster and what it means for our communities

New bill aims to make extreme heat eligible for FEMA disaster funds

"Oh, it gets really unbearable," said Antoine, a North Las Vegas resident.

Antoine and his wife Kendra rely on public transportation and walking to get around, making them particularly vulnerable to extreme temperatures. Kendra uses a wheelchair, adding another layer of difficulty during heat waves.

"We have to go to libraries or something and sit down — or get in the shade real fast," Antoine said.

The couple showed me what they carry just to stay hydrated in the dangerous heat.

"This big water right here saves us," Antoine said. "Got to have water… without it, you'd be passed away."

Water Bottle
New legislation aims to classify extreme heat as a major disaster as Americans grapple with rising temperatures across the country.
Channel 13's Weather Team is here to guide you through all you need to know for this time of year from extreme heat to monsoon rain.

Local News

Sizzling temps, potent storms: Your guide to summer weather in Southern Nevada

Geneva Zoltek

Just like hurricanes or floods, extreme heat can destroy infrastructure, overwhelm emergency services and cost lives, but it currently doesn't trigger the same federal response.

"It's extremely hot. It's ridiculously hot," Kendra said.

WATCH | How do we classify extreme heat now? Meteorologist Linh Truong explains

How do we classify extreme heat? Meteorologist explains

If passed, the legislation could provide funding for more cooling stations, water access, and even repairs to roads and infrastructure damaged by extreme temperatures.

"That sounds like it's a plan. We need that, it's terribly hot, and if you don't got water, or money to buy water… you're gonna be messed up," Antoine said.

"More areas for people to go to — that's a lot cooler than being outside in the street," Kendra said. "There's pets passing away, people passing away… it's ridiculous."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada