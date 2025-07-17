Scattered storms, gusty winds in forecast: Southern Nevada under flood watch through Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon moisture is expected to bring pockets of heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds to parts of Southern Nevada on Thursday and Friday.

A flood watch has been issued for much of Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas, through 11 p.m. Thursday. There is at least a 40% chance of thunderstorms that may cause flooding in urban areas and those with poor drainage.

According to the National Weather Service's Las Vegas field office, afternoon and evening storms are expected to produce scattered flash flooding in parts of the region.

WATCH the full forecast with Channel 13 meteorologist Justin Bruce:

[MIDDAY FORECAST] Flood watch issued for Southern Nevada

The chance of rain lingers at 30% on Thursday night and will rise to 50% on Friday. It drops to 10% on Saturday, with dry weather expected to return on Sunday.

For now, the NWS advises residents to remain alert and be prepared to take action if flash flood warnings are issued.

If you experience active weather in your area, and it's safe to do so, share your photos and videos with Channel 13 by sending them to desk @ktnv.com.

Channel 13 meteorologists will keep you updated throughout the day as this storm system develops.