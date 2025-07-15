University Medical Center says 34 people have been hospitalized this year for severe pavement burns as triple-digit temperatures create dangerous conditions.

Christian found what he thought was a safe spot in the shade to rest, but it turned into a life-changing injury.

VIDEO: Abel Garcia talks to man hospitalized for third-degree burns after sitting down in the shade to rest in triple-digit heat

Man suffers third-degree burns after falling asleep on concrete during extreme heat

"Found a spot in the shade, you know, it was on the concrete… Laid down and woke up with all these burns… You know, third degree burns," Christian said.

Christian, who preferred not to show his face, told me he fell asleep on the pavement and woke up in the hospital with blisters, skin damage and required surgery that took skin from his leg to patch the burns on his arm.

"I did not expect that when I… just shut my eyes in the shade… and woke up with blisters the size of quarters," Christian said.

The incident happened on a 106-degree day. Dr. Rabia Nizamani at the Burn Care Center says during these triple-digit temperatures, concrete can reach up to 180 degrees.

"That is a temperature that will burn your skin within a matter of seconds… anywhere from a second-degree burn to a third-degree burn," Dr. Nizamani said.

Dr. Nizamani says pavement burns are just the beginning. The risks go far beyond the surface with these high temperatures.

"When you have extreme weather events, especially extreme heat, you do have to worry about dehydration, heat stroke, um, all the things that come along with not being able to regulate our temperature," Dr. Nizamani said.

"Try to limit your time outside in the hottest part of the day. Be mindful that surfaces are hot. Keep yourself hydrated. The low humidity here means it's very easy to get dehydrated," Dr. Nizamani said.

For Christian, it was a painful lesson he hopes no one else has to learn the way he did.

"I felt very lucky. It could be a lot worse," Christian said.

And it's not just people at risk. Veterinarians warn the same hot surfaces that can burn our skin can seriously injure your pet's paws in just seconds. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for their feet.

