LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s no secret—Las Vegas summers are brutal. With triple-digit temperatures almost daily, your car is just as vulnerable to the extreme heat as you are.

What starts as a small issue—like a weak battery or loose wiring—can quickly escalate into a car fire in a matter of seconds.

That’s why local mechanics are urging drivers to take action now, before the next heat wave pushes your vehicle to the limit.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to an expert to get some tips on keeping your car safe in the summer.

How extreme heat could spark a fire under your hood — and what you can do to prevent it

Local mechanics say wiring, fluid lines, and the battery are all parts that heat up quickly if they’re not in good shape or secured properly, meaning it could spark a fire.

How Do Electrical Fires Start?

Even something as minor as a cracked wire or an aging battery can be enough to ignite a fire during peak summer heat. Sammy Pena, owner of Sammy’s Auto, says the issue often comes down to poor maintenance.

“Everything overheats—wires, oil, power steering—you name it,” Pena said. “And if the car isn’t properly maintained, that heat builds up fast, and that’s how cars catch on fire.”

Car Fire Prevention Checklist

Want to keep your vehicle safe this summer? Here are a few key steps mechanics recommend:



Inspect wiring and connectors regularly

Maintain your car battery

Replace damaged or exposed wires

Keep all cables secured away from hot engine parts

Store a small fire extinguisher in your car

According to Pena, he’s seen vehicles catch fire in under a minute once something goes wrong. He strongly recommends routine check-ups and engine bay cleanings before problems arise.