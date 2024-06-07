How to protect your car as temperatures continue to climb in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures are topping 110 degrees in Las Vegas, and the summer heat can significantly impact the risk of car fires.

When it comes to car fire safety, understanding the risks associated with the heat and electrical issues is essential.

“It's not summer yet, but it’s getting hot and the car is almost like a human. Everything overheats. Wires, water, oil, anything, you name it. It can catch on fire in one minute,” said Sammy Pena, the owner of Sammy’s Auto.

Here are a few things you can do to protect your car as the temperature continues to heat up in Las Vegas.

Preventing Electrical Fires in Your Car

By conducting regular inspections, maintaining your car battery, addressing damaged wiring, and securing wiring and cables, you can protect your vehicle from electrical fire hazards.

Regular Electrical Inspections

A professional mechanic or auto electrician can examine the wiring, connectors, and electrical components to make sure they are in good condition.

Proper Car Battery Maintenance

Car battery maintenance is essential for electrical fire prevention.

Promptly Replace Damaged Wiring

Damaged wiring poses a fire hazard. If you notice any exposed wires or signs of damage, it's crucial to have them repaired or replaced immediately.

Secure Wiring and Cables

Securing wiring in your vehicle helps prevent potential fire hazards. Make sure that all wiring is neatly organized and away from hot engine parts or moving components.

Having a fire extinguisher on board ensures small fires can be promptly addressed, preventing them from growing larger.