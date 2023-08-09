Mirage dolphin dies at animal sanctuary in St. Thomas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another former Mirage dolphin has died.

Huf-N-Puf was one of three dolphins that were moved to Coral World Ocean Park's Sea Sanctuary at Water Bay in St. Thomas after Siegfried and Roy's Secret Garden closed in November. That was back in May. However, marine park officials state she has passed away.

According to a Facebook comment, park officials said she had been fighting an infection since she arrived at the sanctuary. They stated while their team spent months working with her and trying to ensure she got the best car, she never fully stabilized.

"Still, we were surprised to lose her so suddenly and with so many unanswered questioned," officials said.

Marine park officials said a veterinarian performed a necropsy but final results aren't back yet. They state nothing conclusive was found during the necropsy.

Huf-N-Puf is now the fifth dolphin from the Secret Garden that has died since April 2022. In April 2022, 13-year-old Bella died after being treated for gastroenteritis. That September, 19-year-old Maverick died after undergoing treatment for a lung infection. 11-year-old K2 died immediately following that after receiving treatment for a respiratory illness. In January 2023, 48-year-old Duchess, died. She was one of the five original dolphins at the habitat when it opened in 1990.

The two other dolphins that moved to the sanctuary with Huf-N-Puf were Coco and Lady Ace. Three other dolphins were moved to SeaWorld San Diego.

As for the big cats that called the exhibit home, they were moved to sanctuaries in Oregon and Texas.

MGM Resorts International previously owned the property. However, Hard Rock acquired operating rights to The Mirage in December 2021.