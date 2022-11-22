Mirage Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat to permanently close, animals to be relocated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One exhibit at The Mirage is permanently closing.

The Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage has been open for more than three decades, but officials decided that the garden and habitat will permanently close ahead of the sale with Hard Rock.

GUITAR HOTEL: Hard Rock set to operate, lease The Mirage in pursuit of guitar-shaped Strip hotel

The habitat is said to permanently close "prior to the commencement of construction of the Guitar Hotel and other planned transformational redevelopments of The Mirage."

The team said they have developed a plan to permanently relocate the animals to new homes.

"Rest assured that the health, safety, and well-being of the animals is our top priority," Franz Kallao and Joe Lupo said to all Mirage employees.

The habitat has since been temporarily closed so that outside experts and animal care teams can conduct a thorough review of the animals and facility.

