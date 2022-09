LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old dolphin from Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died.

Maverick, a 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin, had been battling gastroenteritis for weeks before passing on Friday according to a press release from The Mirage.

