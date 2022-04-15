Mirage Secret Garden dolphin dead after gastroenteritis battle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 13-year-old dolphin from Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died.

Bella, a 13-year-old bottlenose dolphin, had been battling gastroenteritis for several weeks before her eventual passing on Thursday according to Niklas Rytterstrom, President and COO of The Mirage.

Bella’s mother Huf-N-Puf and grandmother Duchess are still alive and remain at the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.

The full statement can be read below.

