Siegfried & Roy's cats from The Mirage's Secret Garden will be relocated to Oregon, Texas

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn, of the illusionist team of Siegfried & Roy, play with a six-week-old white-striped tiger cub at their Las Vegas home, Thursday, June 12, 2008. The pair are welcoming five new tiger cubs to their exotic habitat on the Las Vegas Strip. Fischbacher said Thursday that working with the tigers is the perfect rehabilitation for Horn, who was critically injured when he was mauled by a 380-pound white Bengal tiger onstage in 2003. (AP Photo/Louie Traub)
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 16:22:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After more than 30 years as an attraction at The Secret Garden of Siegfried & Roy at The Mirage, exotic cats once owned by the longtime Las Vegas performers will soon have a new home.

The closure of Siegfriend & Roy's secret garden was announced as part of the transition of The Mirage to new ownership under Hard Rock International.

The cats will be moved to two sanctuaries in Oregon and Texas after "an extensive search process," a representative stated in a news release on Monday.

"The facilities chosen for the cats’ forever homes demonstrated the ability to continue the same quality of care with thoughtful attentiveness to the well-being of Siegfried & Roy’s animal family as they have received at The Secret Garden," the spokesperson stated.

WildCat Ridge Sanctuary in Scotts Mills, Oregon and In-Sync Exotics in Wylie, Texas will now house the cats.

“WildCat Ridge Sanctuary and In-Sync Exotics have excellent care teams and facilities with the qualities that honor the remarkable dedication and legacy that Siegfried & Roy demonstrated over their 60-year career,” said Joe Lupo, president of The Mirage Las Vegas. “Our team is confident that Siegfried & Roy’s big cats will continue to receive quality care in their new homes.”

