11-year-old dolphin dies at The Mirage Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, third dolphin this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The MGM Resorts said that an 11-year-old bottlenose dolphin has died at the Mirage Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat on Saturday.
The 11-year-old was named K2, and officials said that he had been receiving treatment for a respiratory illness. Officials said K2 was, "vocal, energetic, loved his toys and was a joy to be around."
Officials said they are working with quality veterinary help to determine the cause of death, and to review and inspect the other animals and overall facility.
This is the third dolphin reported by KTNV that has died at the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.
Bella, a 13-year-old dolphin, died at the Habitat back in April 2022 according to MGM Resorts. Maverick, a 19-year-old dolphin, reportedly died in early September.
The full statement provided by MGM Resorts is copied here:
I am devastated to share with you that K2, an 11-year-old bottlenose dolphin at The Mirage Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, died Saturday.
He had been receiving treatment for a respiratory illness. All of us are heartbroken over this tragic loss, especially our amazing animal health and care teams who love and care for our animals on a daily basis. Many of our team were standing poolside the day that our matriarch, Duchess, gave birth to K2. They saw with relief when he took his first breath. They watched him grow and learn, from an infant to an adolescent and finally to an adult. K2 was very vocal, energetic, loved his toys and was a joy to be around. He always made us smile. This is a passionate team that is fully dedicated to the wellbeing of our animals.
Nothing is more important to them, and this loss is incredibly painful. Our hearts and prayers are with them. We are working closely with veterinary and pathology experts to determine the cause of death. We are also working with additional outside veterinary, water quality, behavioral, animal welfare, and environmental experts to help us conduct a thorough review and inspection of both the animals and the facility.
I cannot stress enough that nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and welfare of the animals entrusted in our care. We are temporarily closing the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat to focus our efforts on ensuring that we have the safest possible environment and the best care possible for our dolphins and to give our team the time they need to process and grieve.
There are no words that can adequately describe the pain that all of us feel. Please join me in wishing our sincerest condolences to our Mirage teammates over this tragic loss.