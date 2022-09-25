11-year-old dolphin dies at The Mirage Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, third dolphin this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The MGM Resorts said that an 11-year-old bottlenose dolphin has died at the Mirage Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat on Saturday.

The 11-year-old was named K2, and officials said that he had been receiving treatment for a respiratory illness. Officials said K2 was, "vocal, energetic, loved his toys and was a joy to be around."

Officials said they are working with quality veterinary help to determine the cause of death, and to review and inspect the other animals and overall facility.

This is the third dolphin reported by KTNV that has died at the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.

BELLA: Mirage Secret Garden dolphin dead after gastroenteritis battle

MAVERICK: Mirage Secret Garden dolphin dead after lung infection battle

Bella, a 13-year-old dolphin, died at the Habitat back in April 2022 according to MGM Resorts. Maverick, a 19-year-old dolphin, reportedly died in early September.

The full statement provided by MGM Resorts is copied here: