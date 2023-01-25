48-year-old dolphin becomes 4th to die at Mirage Secret Garden

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 48-year-old dolphin has passed away at the Mirage Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, marking the fourth dolphin death at the resort in less than a year.

Duchess was one of the five original dolphins at the habitat when it initially opened in 1990, according to a statement from Mirage President Joe Lupo.

“With a heavy heart, I share that Duchess, our matriarch bottlenose dolphin and beloved member of The Mirage Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat family, has passed away,” the statement said.

"I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Mirage animal care team and the veterinary experts who worked tirelessly to ensure Duchess was loved, received the highest quality care, and was as comfortable as possible. Duchess brought an unmeasurable amount of joy and happiness to the countless visitors and The Mirage family while at the Dolphin Habitat,” the statement continued.

Duchess' death comes after Bella, a 13-year-old dolphin, died after being treated for gastroenteritis in April of 2022. Another dolphin, Maverick, died after undergoing treatment for a lung infection in early September. This was immediately followed by the death of 11-year-old K2 while it was receiving treatment for a respiratory illness.

The facility announced a permanent closure of the facility in November of 2022.