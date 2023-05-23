Last of Mirage dolphins find new home in the U.S. Virgin Islands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The last three dolphins from The Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage have found a new home.

According to a press release, Huf-N-Puf, Coco, and Lady Ace will now live at Coral World Ocean Park's Sea Sanctuary at Water Bay in St. Thomas.

"The dolphins will continue receiving the quality professional care they had at The Mirage and they will continue to educate the public to care for and protect the ocean," said Joe Lupo, president of The Mirage. "Our team has spent years caring for and loving these dolphins. Throughout this relocation process, we have ensured they will have the best possible home to live wonderful lives."

Members of The Mirage's animal care team traveled with the dolphins on the flight to St. Thomas. Sanctuary officials said the three will join seven dolphins that already call the sanctuary home.

Siegfried and Roy's Secret Garden, where the dolphins lived, was open for more than three decades before it closed. That was after Hard Rock purchased The Mirage from MGM Resorts International.

At the time, Mirage officials said they were working on relocating all of the animals. In February, resort officials said three dolphins had been relocated to SeaWorld San Diego. Channel 13 reached out to see what happened to the big cats that lived at the Secret Garden and were told there are no updates on them as they under the Siegfried and Roy estate.