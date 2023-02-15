Three Mirage dolphins relocated to SeaWorld San Diego

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three dolphins that once called Siegfried and Roy's Secret Garden at the Mirage home have now been relocated to SeaWorld San Diego.

The resort confirmed the news Tuesday evening and released the following statement from president Joe Lupo.

"The care of the dolphins at The Mirage has always been the highest priority for both Hard Rock and MGM. We are returning the dolphins to SeaWorld in San Diego in accordance with Mirage’s contractual commitment to do so when SeaWorld originally loaned these dolphins to The Mirage Dolphin Habitat. We are grateful for their partnership and know they will be in great hands back with SeaWorld which is an accredited zoo providing world-class care that is audited, regulated and certified by independent animal welfare experts. We would like to thank The Mirage and SeaWorld team members for their efforts in this relocation, as well as MGM for its continued involvement in this process."

This comes after the Mirage announced the Secret Garden will permanently close and the animals will be relocated. Over the last year, four dolphins have died at the habitat from things like gastroenteritis and lung infections. So far, the resort hasn't outlined where the remaining dolphins and big cats will be relocated to.