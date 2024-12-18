Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing suspect found competent for trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of stabbing two people to death and injuring six others on the Las Vegas Strip has been found competent to stand trial.

On Wednesday, Judge Christy Craig said several doctors had determined that Yoni Barrios is capable of understanding the nature of the charges against him and is able to assist counsel in his defense.

Barrios is facing multiple charges, including two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, related to the 2022 attack.

In October 2022, Barrios told police that he arrived in Las Vegas from California and was planning to move in with a friend. However, when he got to the valley, they friend said he could not stay at his house. Barrios also told police he took a bus to the Strip and other passengers made fun of him.

According to an arrest report, when Barrios arrived, he asked "chauffeurs" for a ride back to California before walking to the Wynn and asking a janitor about job opportunities. Barrios said he asked the janitor to contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, for him so he could "return home to Guatemala."

Barrios also claims he was attempting to sell knives so he could get money to go back home. Barrios says the guard then told him to "jump in front of a train."

Barrios eventually approached a group of showgirls that were standing near an escalator, said he was a chef, and asked to take pictures with them. He told police he thought the women were laughing at him and that's when he began stabbing people.

Eight people were stabbed during the attack. Two Las Vegas locals, later identified as 47-year-old Brent Hallett and 30-year-old Maris DiGiovanni, died from their injuries while the other six victims have since recovered.

Police say Barrios was arrested minutes after the attack and had blood on his sleeves.

Following his arrest, Barrios went through a mental health evaluation by a state psychiatrist. At the time, he was found incompetent and has been getting treatment at a state psychiatric hospital.

An arraignment hearing has been set for Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.