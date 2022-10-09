LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV is currently at a candlelight vigil for Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni'.

Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni' was a victim of the Las Vegas Strip stabbing. The stabbing resulted in eight victims injured, and two of them dead.

Kay McCabe Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni' candelight vigil

Kay McCabe Candelight Vigil: Remembering Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni'

The event was posted on Facebook here.

To help with funeral costs, medical bills, and other financial recovery efforts, Lowthorp has organized a GoFundMe to help the victims get back on their feet however they can.

