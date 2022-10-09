Candelight Vigil: Remembering Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV is currently at a candlelight vigil for Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni'.
Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni' was a victim of the Las Vegas Strip stabbing. The stabbing resulted in eight victims injured, and two of them dead.
To help with funeral costs, medical bills, and other financial recovery efforts, Lowthorp has organized a GoFundMe to help the victims get back on their feet however they can.
