Candelight Vigil: Remembering Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni'

Kay McCabe
Posted at 5:54 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 21:14:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV is currently at a candlelight vigil for Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni'.

Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni' was a victim of the Las Vegas Strip stabbing. The stabbing resulted in eight victims injured, and two of them dead.

BREAKING STORY: Police: Two people dead, six more wounded in stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip

Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni' candelight vigil
The event was posted on Facebook here.

To help with funeral costs, medical bills, and other financial recovery efforts, Lowthorp has organized a GoFundMe to help the victims get back on their feet however they can.

RELATED: Witness videos show scene on Las Vegas Strip after man kills 2 people, injures 6 in mass stabbing

