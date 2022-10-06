Police: One person dead, five more wounded in stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five people are injured and one is dead after a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday morning.

Police were called to a casino in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard at 11:41 a.m. on reports of a stabbing with multiple victims, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

#BREAKING deadly stabbing on the Strip. It happened around 11:45 am according to Metro. 6 people injured, 1 person is dead . This is Spring Mountain & LV Blvd. Spring Mountain is closed @KTNV pic.twitter.com/NvkUSHRp5H — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) October 6, 2022

The suspect was taken into custody in front of the Venetian, reportedly with a significant amount of blood “on his sleeves.”

Police are currently transporting multiple victims to area hospitals with "unknown extent of injuries," according to a spokesperson.

Witnesses at the scene tell 13 Action News reporter Joe Moeller that the stabbings occurred in multiple locations and some of the victims involved may have been "showgirls" who take photos with tourists on the Strip.

Traffic along Spring Mountain at Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut down while an investigation is conducted.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.