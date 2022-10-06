Watch Now
Police: One person dead, five more wounded in stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip

Joe Moeller, KTNV
One person is dead and at least six others are wounded after a stabbing attack outside the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 15:39:08-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five people are injured and one is dead after a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday morning.

Police were called to a casino in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard at 11:41 a.m. on reports of a stabbing with multiple victims, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The suspect was taken into custody in front of the Venetian, reportedly with a significant amount of blood “on his sleeves.”

Police are currently transporting multiple victims to area hospitals with "unknown extent of injuries," according to a spokesperson.

Witnesses at the scene tell 13 Action News reporter Joe Moeller that the stabbings occurred in multiple locations and some of the victims involved may have been "showgirls" who take photos with tourists on the Strip.

Traffic along Spring Mountain at Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut down while an investigation is conducted.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

