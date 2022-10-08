Victims of mass stabbing unsure how to move forward

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The street-performing showgirls, including Anna Westby, are speaking about the deadly mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip.

“He went into his bag and pulled out a cloth and then unfolded that cloth and it was a knife,” Westby said. “He grabbed the knife, the base was here and the blade was here and he stabbed Maris in the heart and then victoria ran, he chased Victoria and stabbed her in the back.”

Westby said she tried to run away as well but the suspect caught up to her.

“He stabbed me in the back and then he ran off.”

Victoria Cayetano was also stabbed.

“…and then I got up and I started yelling, he has a knife he has a knife.”

She ran inside the Wynn for help.

“I'm hurt that is when I realized I could really die.”

Their friend Maris Digiovanni was identified as one of the victims, Westby says she was trying to help save her.

“I laid my head on Maris' chest and I noticed she stopped breathing.”

Both Westby and Cayetano are recovering from being stabbed Westby says she has a pierced lung.

Friday in an arrest report we learned the suspect claimed the girls were laughing at him she says that's not true.

Cherly Lowthorp runs and operates the network best showgirls in Vegas. She isn't sure if the girls involved can return, but doesn't want to give the suspect the power to ruin their lives.

“Somebody who stabs eight total strangers unprovoked is not somebody you can justifiably seek revenge against.”

The victims say they don't know how they will move on.

Those interested in supporting can do so by clicking on the link here.