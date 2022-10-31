Suspect in mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip to undergo mental health evaluation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of stabbing 8 people on the Las Vegas Strip will undergo a mental health evaluation.

During a court hearing on Monday, a judge transferred Yoni Barrios’ case to District Court, where he will be evaluated by a state psychiatrist. This evaluation will help determine if he is competent enough to comprehend and face the charges levied against him.

Barrios was charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder in connection with the mass stabbing on Oct. 6.

Barrios is accused of stabbing several women dressed as showgirls outside the Wynn Las Vegas. According to an arrest report, Barrios told police he thought the women were laughing at him and making fun of him before charging one woman with a knife.

Barrios is being held in custody without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 2.