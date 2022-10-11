Suspect in mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip to remain being held with no bail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in the mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that killed two and injured six more appeared in court for arraignment on Tuesday morning.

On Oct. 6, Barrios attacked a group of four showgirl performers outside a casino with a 12-inch knife, police said.

Barrios had initially approached the women for a photo and later charged at the women, stabbing several of them as they ran from him. Barrios would later tell police that he believed the showgirls were “laughing at him and making fun of his clothing,” according to the arrest report.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Yoni Barrios, 32, will be charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Barrios last appeared in court on Friday, where a judge decided that he would be held without bail, according to Wolfson. On Tuesday, a judge decided that Barrios would remain being held without bail.

Barrios' appointed public defender told a judge that he was "not ready to address bail," and raised concerns about Barrios' competency.

Steve Wolfson told KTNV on Friday that prosecutors should decide in the next 30 to 60 days whether to seek the death penalty in the case.

