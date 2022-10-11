Witness of Las Vegas strip stabbing saw chaos unfold before her eyes.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday morning was one of the most terrifying for many tourists who witnessed the stabbing that involved a total of eight victims.

Jennifer Martin was on her way to work going down the escalators in front of the Wynn when she says she saw the first stabbing take place.

"I saw him take the knife out of his backpack and just raise his hand up and start stabbing," Martin said.

She says she wishes no one ever must witness.

"It is scary to see a knife actually go into a human body; you only see these kinds of things in movies," said Martin.

She was coming down the escalator after parking at Fashion Show Mall when suddenly a scene of deadly chaos played out before her eyes.

"I looked down that when I saw the showgirl on the floor completely in a pool of blood somebody yelled there is more, and he was running down the street and I saw more bodies on the strip," said Martin.

She became a key witness to a mass stabbing that left two dead and six taken to the hospital. The knife attack happened in just a matter of minutes Thursday morning near Las Vegas Blvd. and Sands Avenue. Martin says she was left at a loss for words and felt trapped.

"He was 10 feet away from me, so I was the next victim if I had come down that escalator, I was the next one closest to him,” Martin said.

She says her life flashed before her eyes and when she got to the bottom, she turned around and ran back up. She says she screamed at others to run for their lives. A day later the image of the stabbed showgirl is one she says will always haunt her.

"I can't imagine the pain she was in laying on Las Vegas Blvd. Bleeding to death," Martin said.

Seeing several stabbed has scarred Martin for life.

“It just keeps flashing in front of my eyes, the knife coming out, the stabbing, the blood, the people on the strip,” said Martin. “It's something you never think you're going to see especially at 11:40 on a Thursday morning.”

October 6, a day that Martin says changed her life forever.

"There are two people dead he went for the kill," Martin said.