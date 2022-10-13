Police release 911 calls from mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released several 911 calls recorded following the mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six others injured Oct. 6 near the Wynn Resort.

The calls were made by witnesses and victims who'd been stabbed moments before.

Brent Hallet, 47, and Maris DiGiovanni were killed in the attack.

Yoni Barrios was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing spree.

