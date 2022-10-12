Woman remembers husband who was killed in mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The wife of the man who was killed in the mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip is speaking out.

Eight people were stabbed on Oct. 6 outside the Wynn, two of which — 30-year-old Maris DiGiovanni and 47-year-old Brent Hallett — were killed.

Carmelita Hallett was Brent’s wife and says they're both originally from Alberta, Canada.

The two were temporarily living in Las Vegas before the stabbing happened, and Hallett says they had plans to move again soon and travel. They lived in several places around the world, but Hallett says Brent loved Las Vegas because of the warm weather and blue sky.

The couple got married in Las Vegas in 1999.

Before moving from Las Vegas in the coming weeks, the two went to the Mirage hours before the stabbing happened to see the resort one last time before it transitions to the Hard Rock. Hallett says the Mirage was Brent’s favorite place on the Strip.

Hallett says she did not see Brent get stabbed on the Strip that day. She says she and Brent were walking when they saw someone run by, and the next thing she knew, Brent was on the ground.

She says Brent was liked very much and left behind family in Canada.

She says they set up a GoFundMe that will go towards various animal welfare causes.