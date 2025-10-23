Las Vegas police call on parents, drivers after 10-year-old dies in e-scooter crash with pickup truck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is calling for locals to step up after another collision took the life of a child on Thursday.

Police say a 10-year-old child was killed in a crash between a pickup truck and an e-scooter near the intersection of Butternut Lane and Charnut Lane, in a neighborhood near Owens Avenue and Walnut Road.

Officers responding at 2:50 p.m. found the two children injured. According to police, a 9-year-old child was also injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The driver remained at the scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time," officials stated.

Lt. Cody Fulwiler with LVMPD's Traffic Bureau urged the Las Vegas community to do their part to prevent this from happening again.

"This is yet another young juvenile that will not be here for the holiday season," he said. "We, as adults that have children, need to talk to our kids when they're riding bicycles, e-scooters, e-bikes. We need to understand the capabilities of these devices, and we need to have those sit-down conversations with our children.

"On the flip side, we as adults that are operating vehicles — whether it be a car, a truck, a motorcycle — we need to slow down. We need to pay attention. We need to know when we're in and around neighborhoods where children may be riding these devices, may be walking, to be more aware."

The collision comes just a day after another child was hit by a car while reading an e-scooter in northwest Las Vegas, and it follows heightened conversations about kids' safety on our roads after a recent spate of traffic deaths.

Those include the death of Haylee Ryan, a 12-year-old Lied Middle School Student who was hit by a bus while riding her bike home from school, and Cristofer Suarez, a 12-year-old student who police say was hit by an impaired driver while walking to school near Owens Avenue and 21st Street.

New numbers we requested from the Clark County School District reveal 142 children have been hit or involved in crashes during school hours so far this school year. The current total exceeds last year's 120 reported incidents, and that was for an entire school year.

Fulwiler noted that with Halloween coming up and more kids playing outside in the cooler weather, it's especially important for drivers to stay alert.

"This community, I know, is tired of seeing young children killed on our roadways. Our officers, my detectives, are tired of seeing young children that have been killed on our roadways," he said. "And most of all, the families that have been affected by these tragedies never wanted it to happen, and most importantly, don't want it to happen again."

Editor's Note: This article has been updated with the correct ages of the children involved in the collision. Channel 13 has been notified that LVMPD misspoke during their conference.