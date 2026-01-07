LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just seven days into 2026, we've already seen three traffic fatalities in Metro's jurisdiction this year. It's part of a troubling trend of deadly crashes on our roadways from 2025.

Here's a closer look at those numbers:

Las Vegas Metro police report fewer overall crashes but higher fatalities in 2025

While statistics show that the total number crashes was down in Metro's jurisdiction last year, the number of collisions that resulted in deaths rose nearly 8%.

Fatal crashes involving pedestrians, as well as both non-fatal and fatal hit-and-runs, increased.

But there is some good news. In Metro's jurisdiction, we saw fewer fatalities involving DUIs and excessive speed. However, we are still seeing multiple factors leading to deaths on our roads.

One of the most recent deadly crashes in our Valley happened on New Year's Day in northeast Las Vegas involving an impaired driver who, an attorney argued at her first appearance, put everyone at risk.

"What we have here is an individual, and it's tantamount to a person with no record taking a firearm and firing it into a crowd of people," said Christopher Laurent with the Clark County District Attorney's Office. "This individual drove knowing she was intoxicated, putting all of us at risk. Everyone who was on the roadway that day."

The suspect in the case, Patricia Jauregui, is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Watch the full court hearing:

[COURT HEARING] Judge sets $150K bail for woman accused of DUI crash that killed trike driver

Many of you reached out to us here at Channel 13 in 2025 with concerns about busy intersections, dangerous roads and generally unsafe driving that you witnessed in your neighborhoods.

I reached out to Metro about any specific enforcement they're planning to implement going forward to help prevent these fatal crashes.

While I am still waiting to hear back about my question, we do know that they will be joining other law enforcement agencies for a Joining Forces Speed Awareness Campaign that will take place from Jan. 13 to Jan. 31.