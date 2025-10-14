Answering your questions: What to do if you're worried about school zone safety in your neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "What can be done to prevent accidents?"

This was the question posed in an email sent to us from a concerned Channel 13 viewer about a bus stop in her neighborhood.

I took her concerns to local officials to see what could be done. Here's what I found out:

Getting answers to viewer's concerns about neighborhood bus stop

The viewer, who does not want to be identified, said she was worried about the children she sees gathered at a school bus stop in the southwest valley, near Valley View Boulevard and Somerset Hills Avenue. She described cars speeding by the intersection and said that, although there are flashers at the intersection, they're not on when the students are at the bus stop.

"I've seen a kid almost get hit by a car, not even seeing the kid, but another car had stopped for him," said the viewer. "I think if they could turn the school zone lights on sooner, that would be helpful, just more light."

I took her concerns to the Clark County School District and Clark County.

CCSD told me they don't have any authority over road infrastructure. Clark County said the flashers are timed in conjunction with the start and end times of Dennis Ortwein Elementary School, which means they aren't activated when the older students use the bus stop.

A Clark County spokesperson also tells me that streetlight maintenance repairs were completed in the area in August. A subsequent check after I reached out to them also didn't reveal any issues.

So, what can you do if you have a similar concern about your own neighborhood?

Clark County tells me you can ask to have a study done in your area by submitting a request through the FixIt Clark County program. You can submit a number of issues, including concerns about speed limits, having an intersection evaluated for a traffic light, or even reporting graffiti. It takes about three to six months to have your request put into the queue and completed, county officials add.

CCSD has a link on its website for you to report concerns about issues like traffic signage, the placement of crosswalks or general neighborhood traffic complaints, and have the concerns forwarded to your municipality. You can find the link at ccsd.com/schoolzones.