LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened overnight in the northeast valley.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Craig Road and Lamont Street, just west of Nellis Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Here's video of the scene we captured with our traffic cameras:

Trike driver dies after overnight crash in northeast valley, says LVMPD

The crash involved a sedan and a tricycle, and the driver of the trike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the sedan driver stayed at the scene and that impairment is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

