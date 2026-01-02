LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas began 2026 with tragedy as three fatal crashes occurred on New Year's Day, highlighting ongoing concerns about dangerous roadways in the valley.

WATCH | Hailey Gravitt recounts each crash and how locals are reacting:

Three crashes throughout New Year's Day mark deadly start to 2026 in Clark County

The latest deadly crash involved a sedan and a three-wheeled trike late Thursday night. The trike driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the sedan driver remained at the location. The sedan driver was booked into the Clark County jail on DUI-related charges.

This comes after a deadly start to the new year, after a fatal incident happened within an hour of 2026. It was a hit-and-run crash near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Thursday around 1 a.m.

A woman was standing in the median near the sign when, for unknown reasons, she stepped into incoming traffic. She was struck by a sedan and later taken to a hospital, where she died. Police said the driver left the scene but was later arrested. Her death marks the first deadly crash of 2026 for LVMPD.

Authorities are searching for a driver in another deadly crash that happened in Laughlin on New Year's Day.

A pedestrian was walking in the roadway when an unknown vehicle hit her and drove off.

A short time later, a 2014 Toyota Camry hit the injured pedestrian. The Toyota driver called 911 and remained at the scene, showing no signs of impairment. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Laughlin crash marks the second traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2026.

Local residents expressed their concerns about the valley's dangerous roadways and called for better decision-making from drivers.

"People make bad decisions," one resident said. "Hopefully coming into the new year, just make some good decisions. Stay out of your car if you're going to be drinking, and that's about the best thing I can tell you."

Another resident voiced frustration about reckless driving behavior.

"It's speeders, drunk drivers, my God Almighty in heaven," they said. "I'm concerned for them all the time. I like to stay at home and keep off the roads as much as I can."

A third resident emphasized the need for increased police presence.

"You see the drivers, crazy drivers every day, you know, the more cops they have out looking out for them, it's probably better," they said.

In December, a new valley-wide task force was announced to work on preventing crashes before they happen. Metro police said it's joining with multiple agencies to allow better visibility and a unified approach among jurisdictions. The task force's main goal is to reduce fatalities in all of Clark County, not just Las Vegas.

The joint task force was announced in December and has no plans to end anytime soon.

