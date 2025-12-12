A Las Vegas resident's frustration with poor road work quality led to immediate improvements after Channel 13 investigated his concerns about dangerous conditions on local streets.

Mr. Cohen contacted Channel 13's "What's the Deal?" segment with what he described as serious safety issues on Flamingo Road between Buffalo and Durango. He sent a photo of an asphalt patch that he called "criminal" in quality, saying it was "dangerous for everyone" who drives in the middle lane.



WATCH | What's the deal with these Las Vegas streets?

Road construction concerns prompt county action after viewer complaint

"It's bad enough all the accidents we have. Then, you see this. No accountability, no responsibility for proper workmanship. This poor performance comes at the expense of safety and security on our roads," Cohen wrote.

Clark County agreed the workmanship was substandard after Channel 13's inquiry. The patch was installed by the water district in conjunction with an emergency service line repair. Following the investigation, county officials notified the contractor that the temporary patch needed to be upgraded and better maintained until the project is finished.

KTNV

The water district provided updated photos showing recent touch-up work and marked the limits for the final patch. Work crews were observed completing the repairs Thursday morning, including concrete work along the sidewalk, curb and gutter.

Cohen also raised concerns about lane closures on Tropicana near Buffalo, where he observed blocked lanes with no apparent work being done. When Channel 13 investigated, crews were found working on the site despite the appearance of inactivity.

KTNV

Clark County explained the blocked right lane was for a newly poured concrete pad for a bus stop that requires multiple days to cure and set. The project extends along Tropicana from Durango to Jones and includes construction of multiple bus pads, bridge work, and traffic signal improvements at Durango, Buffalo, Rainbow, and Torrey Pines.

County officials said traffic control cones and barriers are removed when possible to reduce traffic issues, but sometimes must remain in place even when workers are not on site for safety and project continuity reasons.

KTNV

The Tropicana project is estimated for completion in summer 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have questions about issues you're seeing in Las Vegas? Reach out to Darcy Spears at Darcy.Spears@ktnv.com.