Las Vegas corrections officer charged after fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas corrections officer is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian over the weekend.

On Sunday around 3:30 a.m., Maurice Washington was traveling north on S. Decatur Boulevard and was approaching the intersection at Alta Drive.

According to an arrest report, that's when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street against a red traffic signal. The pedestrian was later identified as Elijah Givens and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrived at the scene and found miscellaneous car parts that belonged to a Mercedes-Benz sedan. The report states a man approached officers and told them he had received a phone call from one of Washington's friends who said he hit a pedestrian at that location.

He then called Washington who agreed to return to the scene of the crash.

Approximately 45 minutes after the crash, Washington arrived at the scene. He told officers that after the crash, he drove less than half a mile away and called his mom because he was scared. Washington said he was also too scared to call 911 to report the crash.

While speaking with officers, the report states Washington appeared impaired, such as "a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath, slurred speech, and trouble pronouncing words." Officers administered field sobriety tests, which the report says he failed.

Washington was arrested and is facing several charges, including DUI, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, reckless driving, and driving with suspended registration, license plate, or certificate of title.

Court records show that he has posted $250,000 bond and is under electronic, alcohol and drug monitoring.

The City of Las Vegas sent me the following statement after Washington's arrest.

"The city is aware of the charges filed against one of our off-duty corrections officers. The case is under investigation by Metro Police, and the city will be reviewing those findings. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the man who died in this accident." City of Las Vegas

Washington's next hearing is scheduled for June 11.