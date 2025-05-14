Former Nevada Republican Party chairwoman arrested for DUI in Florida

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former chairwoman of the Nevada Republican Party, Amy Tarkanian, was arrested last month in Florida for driving under the influence.

Records from the Manatee Sheriff's Office in Florida show Tarkanian was booked on April 1 of this year and released four days later.

A search of local court records revealed this isn't Tarkanian's first DUI offense. She was found guilty in Clark County for a first-time DUI offense back in August of 2008.

Tarkanian has previously appeared as a guest political analyst during election coverage for Channel 13.

Steve Sebelius sat down with Tarkanian and former Gov. Steve Sisolak to break down the numbers for Nevada's 2024 primary elections.

Primary election day wrap with Steve Sebelius

We've reached out to Tarkanian for comment on her Florida arrest but haven't received a response.

