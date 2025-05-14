ALDI announces opening date for third Las Vegas valley location

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley has had multiple new grocery stores open over the past month, including H Mart and a new Grocery Outlet location.

That list now continues to grow after ALDI recently announced the opening date for its third location here in the valley.

Located at 7150 South Rainbow Boulevard, shoppers will be able to visit this location beginning May 15.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with ALDI-exclusive products and a gift card. Shoppers will also be able to enter a sweepstakes for a $500 ALDI gift card throughout the opening weekend.

We were there when the new location in Henderson opened, with hundreds of shoppers lining up early.

ALDI claims to offer shoppers "the lowest prices of any national grocer, saving them up to 36% on an average shopping trip."

Similar to Trader Joe's, the grocer almost exclusively sells its own private label products rather than the name brands you commonly find at other grocery chains.

"At our new Las Vegas-area ALDI stores, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer," ALDI regional vice president Shawn Eddy stated. "As shoppers look for better ways to stretch their dollar, ALDI is providing the Las Vegas area with easier access to quality groceries at affordable prices."