H Mart opens first Las Vegas location, expanding grocery options as prices continue to rise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The opening of Las Vegas's first H Mart location has been years in the making. The largest Asian supermarket chain in the country opened its first location in Spring Valley on Thursday morning.

Anyssa Bohanan was there to talk to shoppers excited about this new grocery store.

The new 53,000 square foot store is located off South Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue in the Sahara Pavilion South Shopping Center.

The store is well-known for its diverse selection of produce, meats, seafood and everyday essentials.

The location also has a food hall that features everything from Korean-style fried chicken to Japanese cuisine and traditional street foods.

People we spoke with in the area say they're excited to have more grocery store options available in the Valley.

"I mean, we have normal grocery stores like Smith's and Albertson's, it's time to have something different for a change," local resident Kia Smith said. "We need more grocery stores around like different nationalities, different stores of nationalities."

Las Vegas local Alexis Laureano was outside of H Mart at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, hours ahead of the store's official grand opening.

"It has more authentic Asian/Korean merchandise and foods, so it's going to be exciting to have something that's a little different," Laureano said.

This store opening comes as a recent study from Lending Tree shows Nevada households have the 4th-biggest grocery bills in the country.

Jhovani Carillo spoke to local shoppers about how they handle the rising costs.

Study finds Nevada households grocery bills among highest in U.S.

H Mart's hours of operation will be between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

