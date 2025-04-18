Study finds Nevada households grocery bills among highest in U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grocery prices are climbing across the country, and here in Nevada, it’s no different.

In fact, Nevadans are spending more at the checkout than people in most other states.

According to a new study from Lending Tree, Nevada households have the 4th-biggest grocery bills in the country, spending an average of $10,390, or 27.2% more than the national average of $8,167.

"There's a lot of stuff that I don't buy anymore because I won't pay for it. Like chips, I don't buy chips anymore," said Anna Marie Hyatt, Las Vegas Shopper. "I am not going to spend 6 bucks on a bag of chips. "

Channel 13 caught up with Hyatt at the Smith’s near Desert Inn and Decatur. She shops for groceries at least once a week for herself and her husband, and like many of us, she’s feeling the sting of rising prices at the checkout.

"Up, up, up, it's about all I could say, it's up," said Hyatt.

The study also found organic fruits and vegetables cost, on average, 52.6% more than non-organic produce.

But even non-organic items are going up — in some cases by as much as 75.4%, depending on the item.

According to the study, some of the food items with the biggest price hikes were fruits and vegetables like avocados, mixed bag salads, and bananas.

From 2024 to 2025, Avocados rose by just over a dollar, salads by $1.25, and bananas by 17 cents.

"You can really feel it in certain food categories," said Erica Sandberg, Personal Financial Expert.

She tells Channel 13 that buying in bulk could help bigger families save at checkout.

"Items that come in grand amounts-- you will come out ahead financially," she said.

While buying in bulk works for larger families, smaller households like Hyatt’s — just two people — prefer shopping around and using coupons to save.

"Whoever has the cheapest price, that's where I am going to buy it," said Hyatt.

Experts also recommend buying non-perishable food items, which last longer and could save you money in the long run.