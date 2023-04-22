Korean-American grocery chain H-Mart coming soon to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The largest Korean-American grocery chain in the U.S. is coming to Las Vegas.

There are banners advertising H-Mart at the plaza on the southeastern corner of Sahara Ave. and Decatur Blvd.

The chain has more than 70 locations across the country.

According to the Nevada Secretary of State's website, the grocery store first filed for a business license in October 2021. Clark County's website also shows the business received several building permits.

Daeho Galbijjim, a popular restaurant for Korean braised short ribs based in the San Francisco area, is also opening in the same plaza as H-Mart.

"We're really excited for our business in the same area," general manager Dante Yeum said. "We hope a lot of people who go to H-Mart, they can enjoy Korean Daeho."

According to the latest census report, Asian Americans are the fastest-growing group in Southern Nevada. Those in the community said another Asian American business coming to town is a strong indicator of increased demand.

"We have a great, amazing, growing Asian community here in Las Vegas," Las Vegas resident Kimberlee Tottori said.

Others in the community said they're excited since there are few Korean grocery store options in town.

"It should be a lot more variety," Las Vegas resident Young Kim said. "I think H-Mart will be a lot more higher quality."

Channel 13 has reached out to H-Mart to find out when the chain is opening in Las Vegas but has not received a response, as of Friday night.