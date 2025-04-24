HENDERSON (KTNV) — The valley can now include ALDI as part of its expanding list of grocery stores, as two new locations opened Thursday morning.

Anjali Patel spent the morning outside the new location in Henderson as the doors opened.

ALDI opens two new valley locations, promising lower grocery costs amid rising prices

There was a lot of excitement surrounding this grand opening, with hundreds of people lined up outside the store, dark and early in the morning.

The first 100 shoppers, give or take a fortunate few, enjoyed some extra perks like a gift bag with ALDI exclusive products.

One of the unique things about this store is that it almost exclusively sells its own private label products instead of name brands you'll find at other grocery chains.

That helps keep the prices down, according to an ALDI spokesperson.

ALDI claims to offer savings up to 36% on an average shopping trip, and that promise is what's bringing many valley shoppers who are looking to save amid soaring grocery prices.

"Especially when you're families and people that are struggling that need some more affordability," one shopper said. "I mean, they've got great prices on everything, including their produce, but I really love the odds and ends that they have here too, that you'll still pay much less for, but just as good if not better."

A recent study from Lending Tree shows Nevada households have the 4th-biggest grocery bills in the country.

Jhovani Carillo spoke to local shoppers about how they handle the rising costs.

Study finds Nevada households grocery bills among highest in U.S.

In addition to this location at 621 Mark Street near the Galleria Mall, a second ALDI store opened in North Las Vegas at 2106 West Craig Road.

On top of that, a third ALDI location will open on Rainbow Boulevard in just a few weeks in May.

All three locations will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Check out our coverage of H Mart that opened the very same morning.