ALDI sets opening date for two of three planned Las Vegas area grocery stores

(KTNV) — Southern Nevadans grappling with high grocery prices will soon have a new discount grocery option to try.

Last year, we first told you about ALDI's plans to open its first grocery store in Nevada by converting a vacant Bed Bath & Beyond store in Henderson.

A few months later, the grocer announced plans to open a second location in North Las Vegas as part of a broad effort to add 800 stores across the country.

We now know additional details about when those two stores will open — plus developing plans for a third location in the Las Vegas area.

The first two Las Vegas area stores will open on April 24 at 9 a.m., ALDI shared in a news release on Tuesday. Those locations include the converted Bed Bath & Beyond store at 621 Marks St. in Henderson and a North Las Vegas location at 2106 W. Craig Rd.

A third store at 7150 S. Rainbow Blvd. is expected to open in May, an ALDI spokesperson stated, adding that all three locations will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

ALDI is also planning grand opening perks at its first two stores in the Las Vegas Valley, including:



at both locations will receive a gift bag filled with ALDI-exclusive products, a commemorative quarter-sized ALDI poker chip that can be used to unlock shopping carts, and a gift card. Shoppers will also be able to enter a sweepstakes for a $500 ALDI gift card throughout the opening weekend.

At the Henderson store, ALDI says shoppers will also have a chance to win access to the "exclusive High Savers Room" from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There, shoppers will be invited to taste-test ALDI private label brands and get the chance to receive free Vegas-themed ALDI gear.

ALDI claims to offer shoppers "the lowest prices of any national grocer, saving them up to 36% on an average shopping trip."

Similar to Trader Joe's, the grocer almost exclusively sells its own private label products rather than the name brands you commonly find at other grocery chains.

"At our new Las Vegas-area ALDI stores, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer," ALDI regional vice president Shawn Eddy stated. "As shoppers look for better ways to stretch their dollar, ALDI is providing the Las Vegas area with easier access to quality groceries at affordable prices."